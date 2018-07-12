WWE News: Triple H comments on the return of former Divas Champion Kaitlyn

WWE COO Triple H

What’s the story?

Following the announcement of the official return of former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, WWE COO Triple H took it to his official Twitter handle in order to weigh in his thoughts on the return of the 31-year-old Texas native.

In case you didn’t know...

Kaitlyn made her Pro Wrestling debut in the year 2010 as part of WWE’s developmental brand NXT and following her jump to the main roster, the former WWE Divas Champion eventually would go on to win her first and only title in the world of Professional Wrestling as she captured the WWE Divas Championship in 2013 after her win over Eve Torres.

Kaitlyn’s reign as WWE Divas Champion eventually ended in the year 2013, when she lost her title to her arch-rival and close friend AJ Lee at Payback, 2013. Within the next one year, Kaitlyn would finally depart from the WWE and would call it a day in Pro Wrestling, as she started focusing on her clothing line and modeling career.

The heart of the matter

As per first reported by ESPN and confirmed by the WWE as well, former one-time WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn is all set to make her official return to the WWE after an absence of almost four years, as it has now been announced that the former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to the company within three weeks time as part of the second edition of the Mae Young Classic.

Following the announcement, WWE COO Triple H tweeted out about Kaitlyn’s return to the WWE and hyped up the return of the former Divas Champion by posting the following:

What’s next?

The second edition of the WWE Mae Young Classic will begin this summer on the 8th of August to be exact and so far only Kaitlyn has been confirmed as the only competitor for this year’s tournament.