WWE News: Triple H comments on The Velveteen Dream's unique entrance from TakeOver: Chicago

Triple H certainly seems to be a big fan of The Velveteen Dream.

Triple H is the senior producer of NXT

While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, NXT Senior Producer Triple H opened up on The Velveteen Dream’s iconic Hulk Hogan and Prince Puma inspired entrance at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, we once again witnessed some absolutely stellar matches in NXT history, including a much-anticipated showdown between The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet, where the latter eventually came out on top after an intense back-and-forth contest.

Also, as noted, during The Dream’s entrance at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, the former Patrick Clark was seen sporting a boa, bandana, and a t-shirt similar to WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Whereas, The Dream was also additionally seen wearing a Prince Puma tights (Ricochet’s Lucha Underground name) as part of his entrance.

While speaking with Fightful.com, following the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Chicago, WWE COO Triple H weighed in his opinions on The Velveteen Dream’s unique and creative entrance from this past Saturday.

The Dream, who is definitely one of the most interesting and exciting stars in WWE today, had some high praises from ‘The Game’, who stated the following:

"I admire the creative...just to be unique and do your own thing, and bring some entertainment value. That's what he brings to the table. Sometimes that stuff can be hit or miss, but I applaud that. Anytime somebody's willing to go out on a limb like that, even if it's just a wink or a nod that half the crowd didn't get, or some did. That's cool. For him to be that comfortable, that's cool. He likes to put his own touch on everything he does, so I'm all for it.”- said Triple H.

It’ll now be interesting to see what plans WWE NXT currently has for The Velveteen Dream, now that he has lost to Ricochet as well. A shot at the NXT Title or even the North American Title will definitely be a good move or else a call-up to the main roster will be imminent for The Dream.