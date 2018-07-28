WWE News: Triple H compares Ronda Rousey's success to one other superstar

Ronda Rousey can certainly be placed on the same level as the Wrestling Machine

What's the story?

WWE's COO, Triple H has compared Ronda Rousey's resounding success in the professional wrestling business to that of Kurt Angle, who 'took to it like a fish to water'.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was the biggest surprise the WWE revealed to the world last year when she came out at the end of the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has competed against the likes of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nia Jax.

Heart of the matter

GiveMeSport's Turnbuckle Talk conducted a media conference call with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels and debated on a variety of topics, one of which was Ronda Rousey.

The Game showered Rousey with high praise and commended her on her dedication towards the WWE and everything she did to reach the stage that was set by Vince McMahon and co. He even went so far as to suggest that she shares certain qualities with the Wrestling Machine, Kurt Angle. Specifically, the way she took to Pro Wrestling.

"I've never seen anybody grab it as quickly as she has. I mean, Kurt Angle would probably be the closest to it because he just took to it like a fish to water with it. But she has no right to be anywhere near as good as she is, but she just gets it. I mean she gets it on more than just a physical aspect, across the board.", he said.

As seen above, The Cerebral Assasin looks to be expressing his utmost confusion as to how the former UFC Champion transitioned so smoothly into the business, praising her understanding of both the physical and mental aspect of sports entertainment.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is literally the hottest superstar on the Women's roster in the WWE. Both her matches and the intensity she shows in and out of the ring back that up. She will definitely be going into WWE Evolution with gold on her mind.

Author's take

There is no denying the fact that Ronda Rousey is extremely talented and Triple H is right to suggest that the former UFC fighter shares the same ability as Kurt Angle to merge right into the wrestling business. Hopefully, we can see her hoist the RAW Women's Championship up high soon enough.