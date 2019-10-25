WWE News: Triple H confirms that a former champion will return

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 131 // 25 Oct 2019, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Triple H confirmed that Ronda Rousey will return to WWE after she wraps up her on-going projects outside wrestling.

He said:

“Ronda’s doing phenomenal. She’s got the bug for this big time. She’ll be back at some point. She’s just getting a lot done, man." [H/t: Popculture]

Ronda Rousey's last match for the WWE happened at WrestleMania 35 where she defended the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. The first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event ended with Rousey dropping the title to Becky Lynch before going on a hiatus.

Since taking a hiatus from wrestling, Rousey has maintained her mainstream presence by getting involved in two TV shows. She is one of the featured Superstars on WWE's Total Divas. Rousey also appears on American drama series 9-1-1 as an LAPD Firefighter.

Rousey was in the news in August after she broke her finger while shooting a scene for 9-1-1. The former UFC Champion also regularly posts videos on her Youtube channel, which - if you haven't checked them out yet - are quite hilarious and informative as well.

Rousey was rumored to return to WWE TV during SmackDown's grand premiere on FOX at the beginning of October, however, she was kept off the show.

Triple H also revealed during a recent media scrum that Ronda has been in constant touch with the company and she has already been pitching ideas for her return.

Advertisement

"She said to me multiple times, 'It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.' I think she misses that greatly. She's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?" H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

With the Evolution PPV most likely not happening this year, WWE could delay the inevitable return of Rousey for 2020. While there is no timeline revealed regarding her comeback, Rousey should ideally be back in time for Royal Rumble or next year's WrestleMania.

A singles feud with Becky Lynch was always in the pipeline and that's exactly what WWE may go back to once Rousey is back wrestling again. Until then, you can catch her on Total Divas.