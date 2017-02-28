WWE News: Triple H congratulates Beth Phoenix on Hall of Fame Induction

Triple H has some words of praise for Beth Phoenix.

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Feb 2017, 10:16 IST

'The Glamazon' will be the youngest member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

WWE COO Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Beth Phoenix on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the tweet, Triple H pointed out that Beth, like many in her generation, paved the way for other women in the industry to bring out the Women’s Revolution in wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE announced earlier on Monday that Beth Phoenix is the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame.

Beth Phoenix is married to former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Edge. Her induction into the Hall of Fame is the first time that a real-life couple will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Phoenix is a three-time Women’s Champion and was one of strongest females in the WWE roster. The ‘Glamazon’ had some memorable matches with the likes of Michelle McCool, Layla, Mickie James, and Candice Michelle.

Triple H is aware of the fact that Beth Phoenix is one of the unsung heroes of the Women’s Revolution. It was the work that these women did that cemented the platform for the Four Horsewomen to bring Women’s wrestling in WWE to a new level.

Beth will join the likes of Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long, and the Rock n’ Roll Express in the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

What’s next?

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in Orlando on March 31st during the WrestleMania weekend. Beth claimed in an interview recently that she was looking forward to being in Orlando and seeing some familiar faces at the event.

Sportskeeda's take

The Glamazon’s career has been one of the most eventful ones, and her work in the ring is deserving of a place in the Hall of Fame. It is a known fact that Triple H and Vince McMahon have a lot of say about who goes into the Hall of Fame and their decision to induct Beth Phoenix is a testament to her work inside the ropes.

