WWE News: Triple H discusses his in-ring future after WWE Super ShowDown

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
689   //    08 Jun 2019, 20:56 IST

Triple H only competes in 3-4 televised matches per year
Triple H only competes in 3-4 televised matches per year

What's the story?

Randy Orton defeated Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

Speaking in a WWE.com interview after the show, Triple H discussed his in-ring future and his aim to continue building WWE for years to come.

In case you didn't know…

After defeating Batista at WrestleMania 35 in April, it was announced that Triple H would face another former Evolution colleague, Randy Orton, in one of the marquee matches at WWE Super ShowDown.

The match lasted a total of 25 minutes and 55 seconds – more than double any of the other one-on-one matches on the show – and it came to an end when Orton picked up a 1-2-3 victory after hitting an RKO.

As well as his battles inside the squared circle, "The King of Kings" has a very important role outside of the ring as the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, while he is also responsible for the hugely successful NXT brand.

The heart of the matter

Asked about his future in WWE following Super ShowDown, Triple H gave a vague answer on his in-ring career and made it clear that NXT remains his main priority.

“I’ll fly home, take a minute, be with my family and then see what’s next, see where we go. At this point, the opportunities to stand in front of this crowd, when they happen, are few and far between but mean a lot. I’ll take them one at a time, we’ll see. As far as that goes, I go back to trying to make all this happen, back down to Orlando and worry about the future, worry about NXT and making sure the WWE is safe for generations to come.”

What's next?

As Triple H said, his focus right now is on building the NXT brand to ensure that the never-ending conveyor belt of talent keeps progressing through WWE’s developmental system.

Regarding his in-ring future, “The Game” has competed at all three Saudi Arabia events so far, so expect him to participate in another match when WWE likely visits the country again later this year.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Triple H
