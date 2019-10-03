WWE News: Triple H discusses how involved Vince McMahon is with NXT

Triple H. VInce McMahon. They're COPS. OK, not really, but I'd watch that show.

Were you one of the many fans worried that because NXT was moving to the USA Network, the visionary behind the brand, Triple H, would be no longer in charge of it? That was a reasonable concern, all things considered, but... fear not.

Vince McMahon isn't running the day-to-day of NXT.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (h/t to Still Real To Us for the heads up), WWE executive "Triple H" Paul Levesque assured fans that, while McMahon is involved, he's still the guy in charge of the show.

“Everything that happens within WWE has Vince’s fingerprints on it. There is no NXT without Vince. It wouldn’t exist without him. He wants NXT to be different, something for the more passionate fan base. It’s a darker, grittier feel, it’s different. He totally understands that. But he has no desire to be in the day-to-day operations. Vince has a lot of other things on his plate.”

It goes without saying that anything that happens under the WWE banner doesn't happen without McMahon's approval. But, it's heartening to hear that he understands what Triple H is trying to do with the brand and the audience they're trying to reach.

Besides, with Raw, SmackDown on Fox, PPVs and next year's XFL debut, Vince is stretched pretty thin as it is.

Tonight, NXT makes their full 2-hour debut on the USA Network - no switching to the WWE Network! - as they go head to head with All Elite Wrestling, as they make their debut on the TNT Network. It's like 1996 all over again, except... different.

Which show will you be watching tonight? Or are you one of those fancy people who have more than one TV and you can watch both. Either way, leave a comment in the comments section.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!