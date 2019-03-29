WWE News: Triple H discusses NXT and NXT UK Performance Center

What's in the works for the Yellow Brand?

What's the story?

During his WrestleMania/TakeOver: New York conference call, Triple H was asked about his brain-child, NXT as well as about the second yellow brand, NXT UK. 411Mania.com carried transcripts of the conference call.

In case you missed it...

NXT is run like the main roster, with several live events and house shows throughout the week in between episodes of NXT. It is often where they test new gimmicks or pairings for superstars.

And with the success of NXT, the NXT UK brand had a performance center opened last year for the prospects of Europe would have a place to train.

The heart of the matter

NXT has become a successful brand all unto itself. Often thought primarily as the WWE Developmental territory, it's TakeOver events have often overshadowed the main roster PPVs with which they have often shared the weekend.

Due to its success, Triple H was asked about NXT signing more talent now that the brand has grown, and he said 'they are and that they have a pipeline of talent through signings and tryouts'.

Another question addressed adding even another brand or doing even more house shows, and he answered 'that NXT currently does almost 200 shows a year and is profitable. Perhaps there is room for more, but they want to maintain profitability'.

When it comes to NXT UK, the brand was prospering as well. He was asked about when the next NXT TakeOver UK event will be and he simply said 'an announcement will be made shortly'.

A question about the UK Performance Center was asked and Triple H said 'the progress has been great so far and that there are many payoffs that they are getting from that Performance Center'.

NXT UK allows WWE to keep its eyes on international talent it might not have been able to before it had the type of an international reach that it currently has now.

What's next?

Changing up the operation procedures doesn't seem necessary if the brand is successful (it certainly has been) or if it isn't 'profitable' which it has been.

Adding more house shows or another brand would only water down the product that is already filled to the gills with various types of talent.

NXT UK is certainly the measuring stick regarding if it would be feasible to try out extensions of NXT in Asia or even Latin America. For now, it isn't broken, so it doesn't need fixing.

