WWE News: Triple H Finally Addresses Neville's WWE Status

Neville has been missing from WWE now for almost a year

What's the story?

Neville has been missing from WWE TV for almost a year now and with no updates on when he is expected back.

Addressing the same, WWE executive Triple H has finally spoken out about the situation and it appears that he hasn't given up on the idea of Neville making a return.

In case you didn't know...

Neville walked out of WWE in the fall of last year after he lost his Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore.

It was reported that Neville wasn't happy with his place in WWE at the time, and it was then revealed that he had moved back to the UK with his wife and was refusing to return to the company despite WWE contacting him a number of times and holding talks with their former Champion.

The last report was that Neville's contract had been frozen, much like Rey Mysterio's was a few years ago--and it would then be reactivated when he made his return, even though there was no timeline on this.

The heart of the matter

Despite WWE remaining relatively quiet on the situation concerning Neville, WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H was recently a part of a press conference where he was asked about Neville and a potential return to the company.

“I’m not 100% positive," he said via Ringsidenews. "I would need to go back and look into that. To me, he’s one of the most talented guys in the world. Time will see where that ends up.”

It appears that Triple H hasn't yet given up hope on the former Cruiserweight Champion making a return to WWE.

What's next?

The 205 Live brand has definitely moved on without Neville over the past year, however, there's a chance that WWE could fix some of the issues that he had back in 2017 which might allow him to make a return to the company in the near future.

