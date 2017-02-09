WWE News: Triple H reveals what he said to Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair after their Hell in a Cell Match

Triple H had some words of encouragement for the 2 Superstars who were disappointed in their performance.

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were disappointed by their Hell in a Cell Match, but Triple H was not

What’s the story?

Triple H was on the Gorilla Position Podcast with host James Delow, where he discussed some of the changes occurring in WWE‘s Women’s Division since the Four Horsewomen have come to the main roster.

Triple H said that Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair were disappointed in their Hell in a Cell main event, but he told them to enjoy the moment and appreciate what they managed to accomplish.

“I was trying to tell them coming back that they had just made history. That they had just changed the business again, and that they needed to be proud of themselves and put your critiques of yourself aside until tomorrow. Today, revel in the moment and enjoy what you have accomplished.”

In case you didn’t know...

During the course of the Banks-Flair rivalry, the two female competitors made history by being the first women to main event a WWE main roster pay-per-view, as well as the first women to compete inside Hell in A Cell.

Banks and Flair fought for the Raw Women’s Championship since July of 2016. Their feud intensified when the Brand Split was established, as Banks made Flair tap out with the Bank Statement to claim her first Women’s Championship.

They traded the Championship back and forth over the course of six months, but the feud ended when Flair beat Banks 3-2 in the first ever Women’s Iron Man Match at Roadblock: End of the Line to secure her fourth Women’s Championship. Both women have been heavily praised by legends and wrestling critics alike.

The heart of the matter

Triple H not only believes that Banks and Flair did a good job, but that they will more than likely lead the way for other female competitors.

“There will always be other matches and with competitors like Banks and Charlotte leading the way, the limits on female competition in the WWE are becoming smaller and smaller.”

What’s next?

Both Banks and Flair are involved in other feuds currently and with their feud taking up half of the 2016 year, it will likely be a long time before both women enter a long-term feud again.

In fact, the WWE may even draft the women to separate shows later in 2017 to prevent them from crossing paths too soon after their rivalry ended.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Both Banks and Flair have a lot to be proud of, considering what they have managed to accomplish over the past few months. While some will argue one way or another about match quality in their feud, the bottom line is that both women surpassed the limits of their predecessors Trish Stratus and Lita.

They not only main evented Monday Night Raw, but they managed to wrestle in different match types and main event pay-per-views.

The feud between Banks and Flair was the true definition of a revolution in the WWE’s Women’s Division and they may even reach their goals of main eventing a WrestleMania if they continue to win over the fans and push forward.

