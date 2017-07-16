WWE News: Triple H honours Sara Amato at the Mae Young Classic

Sara Amato was honoured at the Mae Young Classic.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 16 Jul 2017, 13:54 IST

Amato was honoured at the Mae Young Classic

What’s the story?

At the tapings for the Mae Young Classic, Triple H paid tribute to WWE trainer and producer Sara Amato for her influence on the current generation of female Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

After almost a decade on the independent circuit, Amato became NXT’s first female trainer in September of 2012. She was instrumental in the development of the female Superstars who were marketed as the pioneers of the Women’s Revolution.

The heart of the matter

Triple H thanked Amato for her role in the progression of women’s wrestling as she was buffeted with chants of “ Thank you, Sarah”. It was an emotional affair for all the parties involved.

What’s next?

Even though most of the Mae Young Classic has already been taped, it will not be available on the WWE Network until August 28, 2017. The final hasn’t been filmed, and it will only take place on September 12, 2017.

Author’s take

The professional wrestling business is hardly a bastion of progressive values, but women like Sarah Amato help make it a better place. Her contribution to women's wrestling should never be forgotten.

