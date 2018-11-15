WWE News: Injury update on Triple H

Triple H

What’s the story?

Triple H has been out of action since tearing his right pectoral muscle at WWE Crown Jewel. Today, Triple H shed some light on his recovery time a media conference call.

In case you didn’t know…

The former fourteen time WWE Champion and current Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the WWE suffered a torn right pectoral muscle while teaming with Shawn Michaels against The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd.

Hunter courageously continued and finished the match, hitting a Pedigree on Kane to score the winning pin fall for DX.

Following the match, Triple H immediately went into surgery after he was flown back to the United States. Before he went into surgery, Hunter shared a graphic picture of the extent of his injury on Twitter.

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

After Triple H's surgery was completed. Hunter posted an update on his condition.

Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.

Road to recovery starts... NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

The heart of the matter

As reported by WrestlingINC. "The Game" answered a media conference call earlier today and immediately provided fans with an update the status of his injury:

I had surgery a week ago yesterday, everything is feeling good. I'm using an immobilizer now. On the road to recovery, it is just rehab, rehab, rehab now. I will be back. That does not stop this machine from rolling on, it is business as usual. I will be heading to Los Angeles tomorrow to begin preparations for what is a very exciting NXT TakeOver.

What’s next?

Triple H officially begins "his road to recovery" and is on the right path to doing just that. Hunter will be backstage for NXT TakeOver: War Games II and WWE Survivor Series, this weekend. One can only hope that Triple H will recover just in time to be able to compete at WrestleMania 35, but only time will tell.