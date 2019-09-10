WWE News: Triple H issues a statement on an epic partnership getting renewed

Triple H.

WWE officially released a press release confirming the extension of the partnership between Full Sail University and NXT.

Triple H commented on the big news by saying, "Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT. The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand's next chapter at Full Sail Live each week."

Here's WWE's full statement on the latest development:

WWE® AND FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Orlando, FL., September 9, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Full Sail University have expanded their partnership as NXT® will now emanate weekly from Full Sail Live and air on Wednesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7c starting September 18. Additional ticket information for all remaining 2019 weekly NXT events can be found at https://nxttickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=9.

"Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative. "The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand's next chapter at Full Sail Live each week." "WWE is known the world over for being a leader in the entertainment industry, and as an educational partner to Full Sail University, they have served to inspire the next generation of production professionals that are being taught on our campus daily," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones.

"With the latest announcement of NXT emanating from Full Sail Live each week and airing on the USA Network, we look forward to the expanded learning opportunities this will provide to our students." WWE and Full Sail University began their partnership in 2012. Since that time, Full Sail Live has played host to monthly NXT events, multiple NXT TakeOver specials and the Mae Young Classic and Cruiserweight Classic tournaments. In addition, the partnership has resulted in hundreds of hours of practical production experience for more than 1,200 students, multiple career networking opportunities for students and grads, and WWE has granted more than $400,000 in scholarships to Full Sail University students, which are applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.

The partnership will continue to deliver real-world experience to students in all facets of broadcasting and television. NXT launched in 2010 and has risen to become WWE's third global brand alongside Raw® and SmackDown®, hosting nearly 200 live events around the world each year. Airing on Wednesday nights at 8 pm, NXT has been WWE Network's #1 weekly series.

NXT offers a unique blend of authentic in-ring action with exciting and entertaining storylines that feature WWE's hottest up-and-coming Superstars including Adam Cole™, Velveteen Dream™, Shayna Baszler™, Johnny Gargano®, Matt Riddle™, Bianca Belair™, Io Shirai™, Candice LeRae™, Tommaso Ciampa™, Kyle O'Reilly™ and Bobby Fish™. The brand's diverse roster consists of elite athletes from the NFL, collegiate and amateur sports, MMA and international sports such as rugby, kushti and kabaddi. It is also the birthplace to 80 percent of the current Raw and SmackDown rosters including Becky Lynch®, Seth Rollins®, Roman Reigns®, Charlotte Flair®, Bayley®, Sasha Banks®, Alexa Bliss®, Bray Wyatt® and Baron Corbin®

NXT's fruitful history with Full Sail University

Triple H is right when he says that the vibrant atmosphere of Full Sail University has had a major role to play in NXT becoming one of the best wrestling shows on TV.

The partnership between WWE and the University began in 2012 and it has led to groundbreaking results for the company.

WWE aren't the only ones who've benefited from the partnership, though, as the students at Full Sail University have also taken advantage of the exposure and financial muscle provided by WWE.

Since 2012, WWE has handed out 22 scholarships that have amounted to $400,000. In addition to helping out with the production of the show, NXT shows are always lively due to the Full Sail fans keeping up the noise levels every week.

WWE's developmental brand is all set to move to the USA Network from September 18th onwards. The live NXT show will compete with AEW's weekly TV offering on Wednesdays, an upcoming phenomenon that has rightly been termed as the Wednesday Night Wars.

The timing of the announcement of Full Sail extending its deal with WWE could not have come at a better time.

