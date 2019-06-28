×
WWE News: Triple H joins former Bullet Club members for a Too Sweet moment [Spoilers]

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
262   //    28 Jun 2019, 23:24 IST

Triple H
Triple H

What's the story?

Multi-time WWE World Champion Triple H made his return to in-ring competition at a live event in Tokyo, as 'The Game' teamed up with the reunited Club on their return to Japan.

Upon his return to in-ring competition, Triple H shared a 'Too Sweet' moment with the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, Triple H suffered a loss at the hands of his longtime rival and former Evolution stablemate, Randy Orton, at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Having secured a huge win over another former Evolution member - Batista - at WrestleMania 35, WWE had confirmed that Triple H was all set to return to action in Tokyo, Japan.

Simultaneously, it was also confirmed that former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows would be returning to the Land of the Rising Sun for the first time in ages, as WWE announced that The Club was also set for a huge reunion in Japan.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's WWE Live Event in Tokyo, Japan featured several exciting singles and tag team matches, but one of the main attractions of the night was the highly-awaited return of Triple H and The Club.

'The Game', as usual, came out to his iconic entrance and also shared a 'Too Sweet' moment with Styles, Anderson, and Gallows in front of the WWE Universe at the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Eventually, Triple H and The Club went on to pick up a huge win in an eight-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Samoa Joe.

What's next?

With The Club marking a huge win upon their reunion, it will definitely be interesting to note if WWE decides to keep the faction together for their weekly episodic shows. Nevertheless, it was certainly a sight to behold when 'The Game' shared a Too Sweet with the trio.

Tags:
WWE Live Event Results Bullet Club Triple H AJ Styles WWE Network WWE Results
