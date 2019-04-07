×
WWE News: Triple H jokes about Vince McMahon buying AEW at WWE Hall of Fame

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.15K   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:29 IST

Triple H made quite a bold statement indeed
Triple H made quite a bold statement indeed

What's the story?

This was all done in jest but is certainly worthy of a mention. During the D-Generation X induction ceremony, the guys were all goofing around as one would expect, making snide jokes.

Billy Gunn mentioned that he could make all kinds of jokes as Vince McMahon couldn't fire him, leading to AEW chants. Triple H had the perfect response to the same.

In case you didn't know...

Billy Gunn has had his share of demons in the past and is now involved with AEW in a producer's role, presumably leading up to their eventual TV deal. Triple H, as you all know, is a very important backstage figure in WWE and the mastermind behind the NXT brand.

Nobody is allowed to say Vince McMahon's name during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. This was the subject of discussion among the members of DX while they were on stage.

Which is when the whole incident happened between the two Hall of Famers.

The heart of the matter

When Billy Gunn joked about the fact that he could not be fired from WWE, Triple H retorted by saying that Vince McMahon would buy AEW just to fire him again. As one would expect, the sharp response was met by many 'oohs' and 'aaahs' from the WWE Universe in attendance.

While shots are being traded between the two companies, it is nice to see that there's a sense of joviality about the whole thing between the performers involved. It isn't open warfare like it was between WWE and WCW back during the Monday Night Wars.

What's next?

AEW's next event will come to us in May. Maybe they overtake WWE in terms of business down the line. But for now, WWE remains the undisputed leader in sports entertainment.


Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
