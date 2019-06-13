WWE News: Triple H officially welcomed to the Bullet Club by a veteran member

Finn Balor and Triple H share a Too Sweet

What's the story?

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter and officially welcomed WWE COO, Triple H to the faction after it was confirmed that 'The Game' will be teaming up with The Club, later this year in Japan.

In case you didn't know...

The Bullet Club is considered as one of the legendary factions' of all time and throughout the years, several notable superstars such as the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Adam Cole have all been a major part of the faction.

Bullet Club was founded in 2013 by current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor along with the likes of Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson. Upon Balor's arrival to NXT, WWE eventually decided to pull the trigger on their very own incarnation of the faction, as the company formed The Club with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows and then formed The Balor Club with Balor, Anderson, and Gallows.

The current version of The BC consists of Jay White, Tama Tonga, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and several other notable names, as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE COO Triple H will be returning to in-ring action on the 28th of June, 2019 as part of WWE's upcoming monumental live event in Tokyo, Japan.

As announced, 'The Game' will be teaming up with the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows as The Club is once again set to reunite within WWE premises, as they are set to face-off against the quartet of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Samoa Joe in a 4-on-4 tag team match.

Bullet Club OG and NJPW star, Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter and officially welcomed Triple H to the faction with a heartwarming tweet, to say the least.

What's next?

Tama Tonga is currently working in NJPW and ROH and recently laid out an open challenge to two of WWE's top tag teams in The Usos and The Revival.

Triple H, in the meantime, will be returning to action on the 28th of June, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.