WWE News: Triple H on whether NXT will be a part of the upcoming draft

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 79 // 17 Sep 2019, 08:52 IST

Triple H

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H recently held a media call and answered a bunch of questions. The Game hinted that NXT won't be having much involvement in the upcoming WWE draft.

Another shakeup on the horizon

Over the past few months, rumors were running around regarding WWE wanting to do another draft. It was said that the draft would be done to give both shows their own separate rosters, something that hadn't exactly been the case over the months due to the Wild Card rule. The dates for this two-night draft have been set and it will be taking place on the October 11 edition of SmackDown Live, plus the October 14 edition of Monday Night Raw.

NXT and the upcoming draft

While speaking about the upcoming draft, Triple H stated that he doesn't foresee NXT getting much involved in the same. The Game added that NXT has proven itself as a third major brand and is well on its way to going head to head against Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

I think everybody is going to have to wait and see. I don't foresee that being something. I think that right now, the main focus of the draft itself is RAW and SmackDown as October 4th comes along and moves forward. With FOX broadcast taking SmackDown and staying with our partners at USA and NBCU, those become two very competitive landscapes.

I'm of the opinion that the NXT brand will continue to grow and I think that down the line, you will see. As much as I will say right now, NXT has grown to where it shouldn't be referred to as a developmental brand even though we tend to debut newer stars.

NXT makes its move to television this week with the September 18th episode being the first one to air live on the USA Network.

