WWE News: Triple H open to working with NJPW

Liam Hoofe ANALYST News 15 Jun 2018, 17:31 IST

What's the story?

Speaking to Sunsport in a recent interview, WWE's Executive Vice President of talent Triple H said that he was open to a number of cross-promotional events in the future, including working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

New Japan has seen a huge growth in popularity over the last 18 months, and the company gained even more attention this year when former WWE Champions Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio both made their debuts for the company.

Triple H has shown a willingness to work with other promotions in the past, having worked with British companies like Progress and ICW among others. Triple H even made an appearance at ICW in 2017 and has worked closely with the companies to promote the WWE's UK division.

The heart of the story

The Game has shown a willingness to work with others in the past

In an interview with The Sun to promote the WWE's upcoming UK special, Triple H stated that he would be open to the idea of working with New Japan, and that he is always looking for new opportunities.

"Is there opportunity for cross-promotional events? Absolutely, with the right things. It’s a blank slate and I’m open to just about anything if the right situation shows itself."

Triple H has spoken highly of New Japan in the past, and there are few fans who wouldn't welcome the idea; although it is worth remembering that Triple H probably wouldn't have the final say about such a decision.

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has spoken in the past about wanting to work with The New Day but it never happened.

The WWE has shown more willingness to acknowledge NJPW recently, with the WWE Network and YouTube channel both covering the Street Fighter showdown between The New Day and The Elite at this week's E3 event.

What's next?

Triple H will be in the UK for the UK Championship Special

Coincidentally, both Triple H and New Japan will be in the UK in the next few weeks. Triple H will be at the UK tournament special, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on June 18 and 19. New Japan will be presenting their Strong Style Evolved Event on June 29 and 30 in Manchester and Milton Keynes respectively.

Author's take

A WWE and NJPW cross-promotional event is a mouth-watering prospect, but it seems unlikely it will happen anytime soon. Vince doesn't seem as willing as Triple H to work with other companies, and NJPW is arguably their biggest rival at the moment.

With Triple H in charge of NXT, a crossover between NXT and NJPW seems like much more of a possibility.