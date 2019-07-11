WWE News: Triple H & other Superstars to participate in VidCon Panel

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 170 // 11 Jul 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"The Game" Triple H

What's the story?

Triple H and select WWE Superstars will be attending the 10th annual VidCon this week. This is the first time WWE will be a big part of any YouTube related conference. VidCon kicks off today and will continue for the remainder of the week at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

In case you didn't know...

VidCon is a gathering in which the convention promotes video creators, viewers, and business representatives from across the world. The conference is regarded as one of the biggest video related conventions ever, with it growing in numbers with each passing year. WWE is proud to be a part of this special gathering, as it will serve as a means to promote the WWE brand with new investors and video creators.

The heart of the matter

Triple H, along with Stephanie McMahon, Xavier Woods, Cathy Kelley, and Charlotte Flair will be attending the convention. The panel will be titled: "From The Top Rope: A Look Inside the WWE Content Innovation Lab". The panel will begin at 1 pm (PT) and is expected to last for one hour. WWE has released a statement, as they provided an overview of their panel.

"WWE Superstars are growing their loyal fan bases faster than ever due to the unique content they're creating, and none of this would have been possible without the WWE Content Innovation Lab. Growing from the WWE Performance Center, the training home base for WWE talent, the WWE Content Innovation Lab has evolved into a powerful resource for all WWE Superstars. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Xavier Woods will discuss how WWE is using the Content Innovation Lab to foster the next generation of Superstars and how it's using content to expand into global markets."

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have commented on their VidCon appearances below on Twitter.

So excited to be part of #VidConUS this Thursday talking about building a global entertainment brand. Be sure to check out the “From the Top Rope: A Look Inside the @WWE Content Innovation Lab” panel with @TripleH, @MsCharlotteWWE, @XavierWoodsPhD & @catherinekelley! pic.twitter.com/pOiBa9axBG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019

The @WWEPC has continued to grow in all facets, training the next crop of @WWENXT Superstars in every aspect of the business. Excited to discuss the Content Innovation Lab’s success and growth opportunities next week at #VidconUS. https://t.co/qtCwfYKWbF pic.twitter.com/LUE6WzyWwa — Triple H (@TripleH) July 5, 2019

What's next?

Xavier Woods will be participating in the HyperX Esports Truck from 11am-2pm(PT), promoting his UpUpDownDown channel and playing video games. Stephanie McMahon will be participating in a special Fireside Chat with Hollywood Reporter, Natalie Jarvey. The chat is expected to last between 2:50pm-3:10 pm (PT).

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!