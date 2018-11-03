WWE News: Triple H Possibly Injured After Crown Jewel Main Event

The injury left 'The Game' wincing in pain!

What's the story?

WWE's Crown Jewel event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia amidst great controversy. In the main event of what was an excellent night of wrestling, it appeared that Triple H had suffered a serious injury.

While this is not official as of yet, the manner of the rest of the match practically confirms it.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and Shawn Michaels reunited as D-Generation X at Crown Jewel to take on the also reunited, Brothers of Destruction. A feud that had started leading up to the Super Show-Down main event between Triple H and the Undertaker, the animosity only escalated from there.

Interferences in the match from both Shawn Michaels and Kane saw the match reduced to chaos at points, as each tried to help his friend to gain the upper hand.

As if that was not enough, the lead up to Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel show for WWE, saw the two legendary factions reunite to face each other for the first, and most probably the last time.

The heart of the matter

During a point of the match, while Shawn Michaels was hung up in the Tree of Woe, Triple H was thrown to the outside by Kane. The bump immediately looked ugly and the commentators were quick to note that he might have hurt his ribs.

Later when he made his way back into the match, he could hardly move his right hand and held it close to his body. His ribs looked like they were hurt as well. He quickly tagged Shawn Michaels and went out of the ring to recuperate. When it became obvious that was not doing the trick, the Undertaker threw him through the table into the barrier to take him out of the equation.

Triple H spent most of the rest of the match on the outside and only came in towards the end. Shawn Michaels was magnificent as he carried most of the match alone like it was nothing to him. Triple H later came in and hit a few quick moves, before the match came to an end.

Although the severity of the injury is yet to be determined, there was definitely some problem with him. With rumours flying about anything from a fracture to a tendon tear, nothing is sure as of now.

UPDATE: According to Sean Ross Sapp's sources of Fightful.com Triple H has suffered a 'suspected pectoral' injury.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels and Triple H won their match against the Undertaker and Kane, and Michaels put on an excellent display. With Triple H possibly injured, and after such a brilliant performance, could Shawn be set for a return?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to be updated with news about Triple H's injury.