WWE News: Triple H reacts to Harvard Business School conducting a case study on WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
134   //    19 Jun 2019, 08:09 IST


Triple H
Triple H

What's the story?

Harvard Business School will be offering a case study on WWE as a part of Anita Elberse's "Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course", this fall.

Triple H took to Twitter and stated that he's thrilled about the course which will highlight WWE's challenges and innovations.


In case you didn't know...

WWE has come a long way from being one of several big-time promotions in the United States, to becoming a globally recognized sports entertainment giant.

Over the course of the past several decades, Vince McMahon has worked towards turning the company into one of the biggest conglomerates in North America.

WWE had recently surpassed 1 billion followers on social media, which is an incredible feat considering how a strong social media presence can positively affect a business. Additionally, WWE has had ties with several organizations like Susan G. Komen and Make-A-Wish, garnering tons of mainstream attention for the company. These and several other factors certainly make for an interesting case study.

The heart of the matter

WWE made an official announcement regarding the course being offered at Harward, adding that a total of 180 MBA students will be enrolled in the course.

Along with WWE, the course will offer case studies on several other globally recognized brands like The Walt Disney Studios, NBCUniversal, Nike. Case studies on famous personalities like The Rock and Lebron James will also be offered.

Triple H went on to post a tweet on the announcement, as can be seen below:

@WWE has been a force in live entertainment, television production, and digital content in its 40+ year history. Thrilled that Professor @anitaelberse will highlight our innovations and challenges as a case study for her @HarvardHBS class this fall.
What's next?

As WWE keeps on moving towards expanding its presence on a worldwide scale, an actual case study on the company in an institution of the stature of Harward will be nothing but beneficial for WWE.

What are your thoughts on a WWE course being offered at Harward?

