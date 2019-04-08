WWE News: Triple H reacts to his career nearly ending at WrestleMania 35

It was an emotional win for The King of Kings

What's the story?

Triple H has not only gotten redemption for his WrestleMania 21 defeat 14 years ago, but he's effectively saved his career after beating Batista in a No Holds Barred Match. The stipulation of the match meant that if Triple H lost, he would have to retire.

In an interview by WWE.com, Triple H's reaction was captured.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H's feud against Batista began on Ric Flair's 70th Birthday. RAW was supposed to close with a big birthday celebration, but instead, it was ruined when Batista attacked Ric Flair.

Batista, actively seeking Triple H's attention, demanded that The Game needed to give him what he wanted - a match at WrestleMania. Triple H agreed and put a No Holds Barred stipulation, while also agreeing to a potential retirement stipulation.

At the showcase of the immortals, the two rivals would go at it and not hold back, with The Game walking out victorious thanks to the assistance of Ric Flair.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive WWE.com interview, Triple H seemed to show no regret or remorse for his actions against former Evolution member Batista.

While Triple H didn't have a lot of certainty in his voice, the 14-time World champion was relieved that this chapter is behind him and said that whatever his future is, the fate of his career is now his decision.

It was a straightforward and great response from The Game, who will now likely be taking a backseat in the ring for a year atleast. It's not known if he worked through an injury, but it's safe to say that he won't be getting back in the ring anytime soon.

What's next?

Expect Triple H to resume his backstage role with WWE. The next time we see him in the ring maybe at WrestleMania 36.

