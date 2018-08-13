Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Triple H reacts to tragic injury at Mae Young Classic

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
4.21K   //    13 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST

Te
Tegan Nox's injury at the Mae Young Classic tapings is truly heartbreaking

What's the story?

It was reported a few days ago that Tegan Nox had suffered an injury at the Mae Young Classic. This is the second time that an injury-affected Nox in regards to the WWE and the MYC, and Triple H spoke to ESPN about the incident.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Nox was one of the top talents that the WWE was looking to bring in for the first Mae Young Classic.

However, an ACL injury prevented her from competing. A year later, and Nox was finally ready to make her run at the Mae Young Classic. Nox appeared on the WWE's YouTube channel where all of the MYC competitors were introduced, with Michael Cole exclaiming that she was his pick to win the whole thing.

Sadly, Tegan suffered an injury during the MYC tapings while facing off against the returning Rhea Ripley. A botched dive put a stop to the action, and while it's not known the extent of the injury, Nox posted a picture on Twitter hinting that her leg was broken.

The heart of the matter

Triple H spoke to ESPN on the unfortunate injury, describing how heartbreaking the whole situation really was.

Last year we really wanted her to be in the tournament and she had the ACL injury that prevented her from being in it. It took her all year to recover.
To come here tonight and be in a position to where, let me just say, it couldn't have been any more heartbreaking for her. She landed funky on the dive and hurt herself.

Triple H continued, saying that when the doctor looked at it, he couldn't manipulate the disk to see if it was an ACL injury, so they had to send her to the hospital.

What's next?

Tegan Nox's injury really is heartbreaking in the worst way. An injury prevented her time to shine last year, and while she finally got to be in the ring this year, to see her go through this after fighting for a year to get another opportunity is terrible.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish a speedy recovery to Ms. Nox.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic Triple H
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Mae Young Classic star suffers possible broken...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mae Young Classic commentary team, schedule...
RELATED STORY
Press Release: WWE Announces Mae Young Classic 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Makes History With Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Mae Young Classic 2018 details
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Mae Young Classic (MYC) 2018 finalists...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Meiko Satomura confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss and top SmackDown Superstar spotted...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Xia Brookside comments on taking part in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Toni Storm Announced For Mae Young Classic Return
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us