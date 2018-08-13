WWE News: Triple H reacts to tragic injury at Mae Young Classic

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.21K // 13 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tegan Nox's injury at the Mae Young Classic tapings is truly heartbreaking

What's the story?

It was reported a few days ago that Tegan Nox had suffered an injury at the Mae Young Classic. This is the second time that an injury-affected Nox in regards to the WWE and the MYC, and Triple H spoke to ESPN about the incident.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Nox was one of the top talents that the WWE was looking to bring in for the first Mae Young Classic.

However, an ACL injury prevented her from competing. A year later, and Nox was finally ready to make her run at the Mae Young Classic. Nox appeared on the WWE's YouTube channel where all of the MYC competitors were introduced, with Michael Cole exclaiming that she was his pick to win the whole thing.

Sadly, Tegan suffered an injury during the MYC tapings while facing off against the returning Rhea Ripley. A botched dive put a stop to the action, and while it's not known the extent of the injury, Nox posted a picture on Twitter hinting that her leg was broken.

The heart of the matter

Triple H spoke to ESPN on the unfortunate injury, describing how heartbreaking the whole situation really was.

Last year we really wanted her to be in the tournament and she had the ACL injury that prevented her from being in it. It took her all year to recover.

To come here tonight and be in a position to where, let me just say, it couldn't have been any more heartbreaking for her. She landed funky on the dive and hurt herself.

Triple H continued, saying that when the doctor looked at it, he couldn't manipulate the disk to see if it was an ACL injury, so they had to send her to the hospital.

What's next?

Tegan Nox's injury really is heartbreaking in the worst way. An injury prevented her time to shine last year, and while she finally got to be in the ring this year, to see her go through this after fighting for a year to get another opportunity is terrible.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish a speedy recovery to Ms. Nox.