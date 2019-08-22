WWE News: Triple H reflects on NXT's journey and where it is today

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 97 // 22 Aug 2019, 07:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley was one of the main draws of NXT

What once started out as a weekly show featuring wrestlers new to both the WWE and to pro wrestling quickly became one of the hottest wrestling brands around. From the Four Horsewomen to Finn Balor to the current crop of stars, a lot of truly talented performers have come through the curtains at Full Sail University.

Triple H is the mastermind behind the brand and has seen all of those talented wrestlers come and go from NXT to the main roster. While some have left the company, he's seen it all from start to finish and he revealed how crazy the journey has been while speaking in a video put out by WWE.

Humble beginnings

NXT first started out as a game-show type competition back in 2010 that aired on Tuesday nights. It was presented as a reality-show type competition with one competitor eliminated each week. Current WWE stars like Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, Bray Wyatt, Titus O'Neil, and Naomi all came from various seasons of the show.

But once it became more of a developmental brand mixing in independent wrestlers and those new to the sport, it started to become its own entity. Triple H spoke about how the journey initially started out and how it caught fire.

"Yeah, I mean it's been a crazy journey, something that I don't think most people thought would ever happen. But this was kind of the vision of it. You know, from starting out with a partnership with Full Sail University and having to bring in main roster stars to get us to be able to have enough people to put the show on each week, to where they got to the point where they didn't want to see those main roster stars anymore, to where we stopped calling it the main roster because NXT was just becoming white hot when we didn't even have a distribution home for it. It was seen internationally but here in the US it was just clips.

By having so much success in such a short amount of time, it has provided the yellow brand with the opportunity to go from merely clips to the WWE Network to national television.

"We were the first live show on the WWE Network. NXT Arrival was the very first sort of TakeOver that we did. So, the very first live product seen on the WWE Network. A year after that we were selling out, not just Full Sail University, but selling out the Barclays Center for TakeOvers. Over that journey, selling out all over the globe, selling out live events all over the globe, TakeOver after TakeOver after TakeOver, and now the opportunity to go on the number one network in television, the USA Network, our partners, and I couldn't be happier. I couldn't be more proud."

Advertisement

NXT's future

The yellow brand became just as popular as RAW or SmackDown. Since it became so popular, something big was going to happen with NXT one way or another. It has been chosen to compete with All Elite Wrestling's TV show. It will always have high expectations from Triple H and the fans due to the high bar it has set. By making it to a major cable network, what would be the logical next step?

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!