WWE News: Triple H reveals details regarding NXT Superstar's injury

Triple H also revealed if this NXT Superstar's match at TakeOver: Chicago is still on or not.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Jun 2018, 02:39 IST 537 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H is regarded as the founding father of WWE's NXT brand; helping up-and-coming Superstars hone their skills

What’s the story?

During a conference call for NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Triple H provided details on NXT Superstar Ricochet’s rumored injury.

Addressing the injury, Triple H revealed that the injury will not prevent him from competing at NXT TakeOver. Besides, additional details on the situation were also expounded upon.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

It was during a WWE house show match in Paris that Ricochet attempted a suicide dive, only to crash onto the floor outside the ring.

This, in turn, set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the possibility of Ricochet having sustained a serious injury; especially considering that the referees threw up the “X” sign which is generally used to denote a legitimate injury.

The heart of the matter

Triple H opened up on a myriad of topics during his recent NXT TakeOver: Chicago conference call, and notably spoke about Ricochet’s rumored injury.

Ricochet was helped by WWE officials to make his way backstage after his aforementioned botched suicide dive at the house show in Paris, however, Triple H noted that the only reason Ricochet was pulled from the subsequent live event in Belgium is because he tweaked his shoulders.

Furthermore, Triple H confirmed that the shoulder injury isn’t major and that Ricochet will indeed compete against The Velveteen Dream in a singles match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

What’s next?

The WWE’s NXT brand has witnessed one of the fiercest feuds since the brand’s inception, as Ricochet has gone toe to toe with The Velveteen Dream.

The rivalry has served to captivate the attention of professional wrestling fans worldwide, as Ricochet’s high-flying abilities matched up with The Velveteen Dream’s powerhouse maneuvers present a highly intriguing clash of styles inside the squared circle.

The WWE’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago event takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 16th.

What are your thoughts on Ricochet facing The Velveteen Dream with a slightly compromised body? Sound off in the comments!