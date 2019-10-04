WWE News: Triple H reveals his dream opponents from NXT; Johnny Gargano responds

NXT: Triple H

WWE Chief Operating Officer and former 14-time World Champion, Triple H, was recently interviewed by Fox to promote the upcoming premiere of SmackDown on their network. He was asked to reveal the NXT Superstar he would like to square off against. Triple H named both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Former NXT Champion, Johhny Gargano, wasted no time in responding to Hunter's challenge and added up a stipulation of his own.

That's quite the compliment, boss! That match has TakeOver written all over it..



How about we split the difference and just give the world #DIY vs DX too while we're at it.. 😎 https://t.co/S2Gm9BQtRQ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 3, 2019

Triple H's dream opponents

Triple H deserves the majority of the credit for building up NXT from a developmental territory to one of wrestling's premier brands. Alongside Triple H, the Black and Gold roster has been credited for the performance they put in each and every week. When asked about his dream opponents from this brand, Triple H chose to share the ring with two of the biggest stars in NXT.

According to the COO, he would love to square off against Johnny Gargano or Tommaso Ciampa in the future. Triple H gave Ciampa high praise and discussed how their in-ring style is similar. Triple H also mentioned that Shawn Michaels was his favorite person to face in the ring and that Gargano performs a lot like the WWE Hall of Famer.

We put @WWE COO @TripleH in the hot seat and asked him one simple question...



Which current or former @WWENXT Superstar would he want to face? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4QnknjFYi0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 3, 2019

Johhny Gargano responds

While Ciampa is yet to comment regarding the matter, Johnny Gargano accepted the challenge. He further invited DX, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, to have a match against he and Tommaso Ciampa. Gargano and Ciampa, known as DIY, were former NXT Tag Team Champions and arguably one of the best teams to perform in the brand.

Although they have had their differences, there are still chances that DIY will reunite and if they square off against DX, it will be nothing short of a must-see encounter.

