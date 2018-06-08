WWE News: Triple H Reveals His Interesting Text Message Exchange With The Rock This Week

Triple H and The Rock

At the WWE FYC (For Your Consideration) event earlier this week, Triple H revealed an interesting conversation that he had with WWE Superstar and actor, The Rock, about a particular picture of The Game.

The Rock and Triple H have had incredible encounters over the years, but have now taken a back seat from wrestling as the two have carved a niche away from the ring. Triple H is one of the most important people backstage in the WWE, while The Rock is delivering hit after hit films.

The photo in question is of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon from WrestleMania, and the former alluded to the adrenaline and goosebumps that wrestlers have when in the ring.

Triple H said that he sent the photo to The Rock and told him to look at his legs, which had goosebumps, thanks in part to the electric atmosphere at WrestleMania.

The Game had the following to say (H/T WrestlingInc): “There's a picture of me out front from WrestleMania this year. I noticed when I walked in today. And, what I noticed about the picture, with HD television and camera work now, I noticed that it's a shot of Steph and me from WrestleMania, and my legs are covered with goosebumps.

“I immediately took a snapshot of it and sent it to The Rock to say, 'dude, look at my legs.' We used to talk about this all the time, the passion for what we do when you have that moment in front of 80,000 people where your whole body, it's electric. There's no other way to describe it, but it just goes into automatic and you're covered with goosebumps and it's just this insane adrenaline thing.”

Triple H said that The Rock replied almost immediately and revealed that he would put the photo in his trailer for inspiration. The Rock also told Triple H that “nobody can understand that like we can, it's something of the WWE.”

The Rock is a busy man and has a couple of movie projects, including Red Notice and Big Trouble in Little China.

