WWE News: Triple H reveals interesting details about former NXT Champion's possible main roster call-up after SummerSlam

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 34 // 12 Aug 2019, 20:08 IST

The Authority

Johnny Gargano, also known as Mr. TakeOver proved yet again why he has earned that monicker when he put on a stellar performance in his match against NXT Champion Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Toronto this past weekend.

Gargano and Cole put on a wrestling clinic as the two men battled for nearly an hour in a 2 out of 3 falls match. A fitting match to end their historic rivalry. Unfortunately for Johnny Wrestling though, he failed to capture the NXT Championship.

Is Gargano leaving NXT?

NXT organized a 'curtain call' moment for Gargano after the match, which saw even NXT GM William Regal come out and appreciate Gargano. This led to major speculations regarding Gargano getting a main roster call up very soon. Unfortunately, that may not be the case.

Cagesideseats has reported:

Johnny Gargano’s curtain call moment at TakeOver: Toronto was just something William Regal wanted to do to honor him, according to Triple H, who said it wasn’t meant as a signal he’s definitely leaving NXT. The Game didn’t rule out a call-up either though.

Johnny Gargano has been one of the cornerstones of NXT over the past few years and an NXT without Gargano would almost be unimaginable. But we do hope that Gargano sticks around the yellow brand for a bit longer before heading to the main roster.

While Triple H did not give us an exact answer, leaving the door open for speculation; there is a high chance that Gargano may not get a call up anytime soon and the company decides to keep him on NXT so that the yellow brand has some big names when they debut on FS1.

Do you think WWE should bring Gargano to the main roster, or should he stick to NXT as of now? Tell us in the comments!