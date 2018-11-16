WWE News: Triple H reveals interesting details about why WWE hire certain wrestlers

Triple H

What's the story?

Over the last couple of years, WWE have invested heavily in NXT, their developmental brand, and have trained and brought through many young stars who have gone on to shine in the main roster.

The man behind NXT, Triple H, recently spoke about what he looks for in wrestlers, as well as the reasoning behind signing older talent for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

In the last few years, the likes of Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, to name a few, have impressed and won titles at NXT before heading over to the main roster and winning over the fans as well.

Many fans are of the opinion that NXT is a much better product than either RAW or SmackDown, thanks to the incredible talent that is there in the show.

The heart of the matter

In his pre NXT Takeover media call, Triple H, while responding to a question from Fightful.com, spoke about the reasoning behind hiring certain talent.

"There's a lot of different reasons why we hire people, other than just, 'Hey, I'm looking for somebody that can be a main event player.' There's a whole different way of looking at it. There are some people I've brought in, even internationally, that I've said, 'I'm gonna take a chance and see how they do physically,' said Triple H.

He then went on to say the future of those wrestlers that he feels will not make it in the main roster: "I don't know they're gonna make it, but I have another role for them in mind of something they're really good at. I'm waiting to see if the physical pans out, if it does, great. If it doesn't, I have another role in mind for you and I'd love to talk to you about this and seeing about moving forward with that and see where it goes. There's a lot of thought that goes into it."

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will be held on this Saturday, 17 November, where Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream will battle it out for the NXT Championship, while Shayna Baszler will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kairi Sane.