WWE News: Triple H reveals reason for the bad match between Undertaker and Goldberg

In an interview with Talksport, Triple H spoke about the poor match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown earlier this year and revealed what difficulties the Superstars faced in the ring.

"People can say what they want to say about Saudi Arabia or the match between Undertaker and Goldberg. Listen, my hats off to both of them, it was a bad situation. I can attest to it that it was about 105 degrees and 100 percent humidity at ringside and even Randy [Orton] and I when we were talking about it afterwards, there were moments where I wanted to change gears but I just cannot! It’s humanly impossible in this moment. It was like wrestling in a sauna, it really was.

"And there was those moments like when you step out of a sauna and you’re like ‘jeez, I’m lightheaded I might pass out’ – it was so ridiculously hot. And you put pressure on yourself and everything on top of that, so it’s a lot," said Triple H (H/T NODQ).

Undertaker-Goldberg match

The match between The Undertaker and Goldberg, held at Super ShowDown earlier this year, was an eagerly awaited matchup between two legends of the industry, but it did not live up to the billing.

The Super ShowDown match had several botches, including a scary one where Goldberg dropped The Undertaker when he was set to perform a tombstone piledriver on The Phenom.

Goldberg was even busted open when he went head on into the ringpost in a nasty way. It was later revealed that Goldberg had a concussion during the match.

Post SuperShowdown

The match was criticised by fans and even wrestlers like Matt Riddle as they felt that it was too unsafe and the match should have never happened. Both Undertaker and Goldberg have had one match since that terrible Super ShowDown match, with Undertaker teaming with Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules, while Goldberg faced Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

