WWE News: Triple H Reveals Surprising New Plans For Main Roster-NXT Trades

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 101 // 15 Nov 2018, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H with Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Hideo Itami

What's the story?

The WWE roster is better than ever, loaded with top quality Superstars who perform and push each other to great levels.

For the creative team in the WWE, it is a good problem to have such a vast array of stars on their roster, but for some, it can be a bad thing as opportunities are limited or they do not get the push that they deserve.

Triple H, in his media call prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames, spoke about how WWE may use those stars that have not been utilised well on the main roster, in RAW and SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universe have been up in arms about how several top stars - their favourite WWE Superstars, like Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sasha Banks, to name a few, have not been used well on the main roster since their call-up from NXT.

These stars are super over with the fans and were hugely successful on NXT, but WWE may have moved a different direction with them...

The heart of the matter

... Triple H, a senior producer and founder of NXT, may have some solutions to this problem. The Game revealed how Superstars on RAW or SmackDown who have not had success on the main roster, could move back to NXT to get some juicy feuds to engage in and get back in the reckoning once again.

"I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay in NXT. I think we're also at the point where you could see some talent that have been on RAW or SmackDown for periods of time and have either had success, not had success, or for whatever reason, aren't being utilized go back into NXT."

"You might have a talent that doesn't get a lot of exposure on SmackDown but moves to "RAW" and it's a game-changer for them and they start to do something more and different. I do think it's a third brand," said Triple H. (H/T SportingNews for the transcription)

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, a day ahead of Survivor Series.