×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Triple H Reveals Surprising New Plans For Main Roster-NXT Trades

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
101   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:33 IST

Triple H with Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Hideo Itami
Triple H with Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Hideo Itami

What's the story?

The WWE roster is better than ever, loaded with top quality Superstars who perform and push each other to great levels.

For the creative team in the WWE, it is a good problem to have such a vast array of stars on their roster, but for some, it can be a bad thing as opportunities are limited or they do not get the push that they deserve.

Triple H, in his media call prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames, spoke about how WWE may use those stars that have not been utilised well on the main roster, in RAW and SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universe have been up in arms about how several top stars - their favourite WWE Superstars, like Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sasha Banks, to name a few, have not been used well on the main roster since their call-up from NXT.

These stars are super over with the fans and were hugely successful on NXT, but WWE may have moved a different direction with them...

The heart of the matter

... Triple H, a senior producer and founder of NXT, may have some solutions to this problem. The Game revealed how Superstars on RAW or SmackDown who have not had success on the main roster, could move back to NXT to get some juicy feuds to engage in and get back in the reckoning once again.

"I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay in NXT. I think we're also at the point where you could see some talent that have been on RAW or SmackDown for periods of time and have either had success, not had success, or for whatever reason, aren't being utilized go back into NXT."

"You might have a talent that doesn't get a lot of exposure on SmackDown but moves to "RAW" and it's a game-changer for them and they start to do something more and different. I do think it's a third brand," said Triple H. (H/T SportingNews for the transcription)

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, a day ahead of Survivor Series.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Triple H
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals what Triple H told him...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Main roster Superstars moving to NXT is not a...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Triple H taking over WWE is "best for...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are in the company because of Triple H
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE reveals new championship belts
RELATED STORY
5 NXT UK Stars Who Will Succeed On The Main Roster
RELATED STORY
5 ways Triple H is changing the landscape of professional...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage power of Triple H on deciding...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars who might not succeed on the WWE main...
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us