WWE News: Triple H reveals that his daughter has trained with Ronda Rousey and others

Ronda Rousey and Triple H

Triple H was recently interviewed by Digital Spy regarding NXT's transition to the USA Network and more. During the interview, Triple H revealed that his oldest daughter has already done a bit of wrestling training.

Triple H opens up on his daughter learning how to wrestle

While speaking to Digital Spy, Triple H revealed that his eldest daughter - 13-year-old Aurora - has had the chance to train with some of the top female stars in WWE including Ronda Rousey, Natalya and Charlotte Flair:

"My oldest daughter has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Ronda, has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Nattie (Natalya) and with Charlotte (Flair) and with all these different people in here".

Triple H went on to say that he will be fully supportive of his daughter if she's passionate about a career inside the ring in the future:

"For me, if you're passionate about something, if it's your dream, then I would support them as long as they're willing to work incredibly hard, as hard as they possibly can. It's incredible if she stays with it and it all depends on her passion but she has fun doing it and we'll see. If it's your dream and she's willing to do the work that it takes then good for her."

Triple H reveals if there will be another Evolution PPV

Triple H was also asked about the possibility of another all-women's Evolution PPV and he said that there definitely could be more in the future:

"(Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there's only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There's only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don't want to half-a** it."

