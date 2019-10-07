WWE News: Triple H reveals the reason why Evolution won't take place this year, confirms it will return

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 676 // 07 Oct 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Evolution will return in the future

The Women's Revolution looks to have taken a backseat on WWE TV over the past year since the women haven't had a lot of history left to make. Whilst there was still a Women's Royal Rumble and last night saw just the second women's Hell in a Cell match, there hasn't been as much of a push for the women's locker room.

Even though it seems that WWE has taken its foot off the pedal since Ronda Rousey left WWE back at WrestleMania, as first reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Triple H recently spoke to Digital Spy where he confirmed that there would be future Evolution pay-per-view.

This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there's been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year.

(Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there's only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There's only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don’t want to half-ass it,”he said via Digital Spy.

Evolution was the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view that aired in the fall of last year and this year, WWE will travel to Saudi Arabia at the end of October, but there are currently no plans for the women to be given their own event since they are still not allowed to perform in the Middle East.

Do you think WWE should have presented another Evolution this year? Have your say in the comments section below...