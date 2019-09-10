WWE News: Triple H reveals the truth about "War" with AEW on Wednesday nights

Triple H opened up about the competition on Wednesday Nights

Are we in for a war?

Over the last few months, the announcement of AEW's television show on weekly television has instantly put them up against WWE. The sports entertainment giants decided to move NXT to the USA Network and it will now be going head-to-head with AEW's TV show on Wednesday Nights.

A couple of weeks before AEW's main show begins, NXT will begin airing on the USA Network. However, it'll only be the first hour of the show as USA Network still has to air Suits.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Triple H was asked about the competition and gave his honest take on what happened.

Why is NXT going head-to-head?

Many have asked why WWE has used NXT as a weapon to compete with AEW and not RAW and SmackDown, both of which are bigger shows. The reality is that as an entire product, NXT is the closest comparable thing to AEW in the wrestling world, rather than just RAW or SmackDown Live.

Moreover, NXT does have the level of consistency that has helped draw in viewers over the years.

Triple H opens up:

Triple H spoke to Pat McAfee on his show and opened up about the Wednesday Night "Wars" with AEW. He said:

“You know the war thing gets brought up a lot and competition is great. If they’re coming on Wednesday nights and they’re putting on the best show that they can, great. That’s where we are. We’ve been on Wednesday nights like you said for five years.”

Triple H also admitted that they had been talking about NXT growing for a while and that Wednesday Nights just so happened to be the perfect slot. He said that people can choose whether they want to call it a war or not, but ultimately, he views it as trying to put on the best show possible.