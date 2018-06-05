WWE News: Triple H reveals what WWE looks for while hiring Superstars

Here's the most important quality WWE look for before hiring a performer...

Vince McMahon (Left) and Triple H (Center) are widely-respected for their business skills the world over

What’s the story?

The WWE’s official website has put forth a brief transcript of Triple H’s points regarding what WWE looks for while hiring Superstars.

Triple H spoke on a myriad of topics during a recent media conference call, including the aforementioned general rule of thumb which determines whether or not WWE hires a performer.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE has now launched its new Performance Center website, which promises to serve as a transparent and easily accessible pathway; that shall enable athletes to try their hand at becoming a WWE Superstar.

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque—a man who plays a significant role backstage in the WWE Performance Center as well as in the process of developing the next era of talent for WWE—has now proudly announced the new website “WWEPerformanceCenter.com”.

The heart of the matter

Triple H explained that the WWE have often been on the receiving end of statements from performers whereby said performers note that if they knew how to become a WWE Superstar rather than having to go through the rigmarole of the pro-wrestling industry, they could’ve perhaps tried their hand at WWE much earlier in their respective lives.

Triple H added that the new Performance Center website launched by WWE aims to give elite athletes from around the world the opportunity to become a WWE Superstar, and then filter through the best of the best. Triple H continued that there are several athletes in sports other than pro-wrestling who wish to pursue endeavors outside their respective sports—and the WWE could indeed be a great option for such athletes.

Additionally, Triple H also noted that athletes from sports such as rugby—what with rugby players being more than accustomed to sheer physicality and the daily grind—would be a great fit for WWE. He pointed out that WWE is presently working out Daniel Vidot’s visa issues and aiming to bring him to the US.

Furthermore, Triple H emphasized that Luke Menzies has also signed a developmental deal with WWE. Triple H noted that “charisma” is indeed the biggest factor WWE looks for while hiring a Superstar—

"We look for a lot of things, but the first and foremost of those things being charisma.”

“We're looking for the human being first. We're looking for the person that, when they enter a room, they have that innate ability to take someone's attention — that X-factor that draws you to them. We're also looking, through that training or tryout process, to find emergent leaders that are going to represent WWE and themselves in the best possible way."

What’s next?

The WWE PR team is presently going all in with promotions for its new Performance Center website.

Experts believe that the new website will serve as yet another useful tool for WWE hopefuls to try their luck and possibly become a WWE Superstar.

