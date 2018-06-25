WWE News: Triple H reveals why Adam Cole and EC3 weren't booked at Takeover: Chicago

Adam Cole and EC3 didn't wrestle in Chicago

Why weren't Adam Cole and EC3 an active part of Takeover?

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: Chicago only boasted five matches last weekend, which meant that a number of big names were missed off the show, which led to a negative reaction from the WWE Universe, but Triple H has a good reason for his decision.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few years, the Takeover shows have always delivered and it appears that Triple H has been making some fantastic decisions on behalf of his developmental brand. The COO regularly decides not to involve some of the NXT roster on the Takeover cards, because the shows are much smaller than WWE's main roster events.

Back at Takeover: Chicago many fans thought that Adam Cole would defend his North American Championship for the first time on pay-per-view since he won the title in New Orleans back in April, but instead he only appeared alongside The Undisputed Era. EC3 was also a noticeable missing face, but he was part of a promo on the kickoff show but didn't have a place on the main card.

The heart of the matter

Despite the negative reaction from the WWE Universe because Cole and EC3 weren't an active part of the show in Chicago, Triple H recently defended his decision in an interview with ESPN and confirmed the reason why the two stars weren't booked.

I’ve heard people say it to me, even on these TakeOvers, ‘How can you do this card and not put EC3 on? How can you do this card and not put Adam Cole on? That’s a disservice.’ No, you just don’t put everything on the show. You save something for the next one that’s even bigger. You save something for the episode that’s even bigger. To me, that is the ‘leave them wanting more’ part in it, and I think we do a pretty decent job of balancing it — but it’s always a work in progress.”

NXT has a lot of strength and depth right now when it comes to their talent which means that Triple H has the right kind of a creative headache ahead of all of their Takeover shows.

What's next?

The build-up to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV has already begun and both EC3 and Adam Cole are expected to be part of the show.

