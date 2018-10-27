WWE News: Triple H reveals why Roman Reigns' leukemia battle wasn't made public sooner

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 501 // 27 Oct 2018, 19:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H has revealed why Roman Reigns didn't reveal his leukaemia battle sooner

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was handed a body blow earlier this week when it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was struggling with leukaemia and was then forced to relinquish the title.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been struggling with the illness for 11 years but only decided to make his fight public recently because he needed to step away from the ring in order to focus on his health.

Reigns has had this disease throughout his entire WWE career but he has never made it public information, instead, The Big Dog decided to fight this battle behind closed doors and has been able to maintain the character that WWE wanted for him.

The heart of the matter

Many fans have questioned why Reigns didn't make his cancer battle public a long time ago when fans were turning their back on him, and during a recent appearance on New York’s Elvis Duran Show, the WWE COO Triple H revealed that this was because Reigns didn't want to be pitied, instead he wanted to show the WWE Universe what has was able to achieve despite his illness.

“This is something that very few people know about this he and I have spoken about this, this is something he did not want to put out there until he had reached a certain point in time in his career because he didn’t want people to feel like he was being pitied or given things for a certain reason. He wanted to be able to come out at the end and be like ‘Look, I dealt with this the whole time, you can do anything. This is not an end sentence, you know’,” he said via Cagesideseats.

Triple H talks about Roman Reigns' situation. pic.twitter.com/ZZZeQgFXPB — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) October 26, 2018

What's next?

It is unknown how long Reigns will be sidelined for now since he hasn't been given a timeline for a return, but what is known is that the former World Champion will be given a thunderous ovation the next time he decides to dust off his wrestling boots.

Do you think Roman Reigns should have revealed his battle publically earlier? Have your say in the comments section below...