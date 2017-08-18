WWE News: Triple H talks about WWE's biggest competitor and expresses his views on NJPW forcing WWE to evolve

Triple H talks about WWE's biggest competitor.

HHH had words of high praise for WWE's NXT brand.

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on CBS Sports’ In This Corner Podcast, Triple H stated that the WWE’s main brands (RAW and SmackDown) really consider NXT as a competitor rather than looking outside the WWE realm for competition.

On that note, he explained that the NXT stars -- including the ones set to perform at Takeover this Saturday -- constantly push the bar and force the main roster stars to perform at a higher level.

Furthermore, HHH addressed that possibility of NJPW forcing WWE to evolve, asserting that no one promotion can force the other to evolve. He added that time forces each and everything has to evolve. The Game also added that his primary focus is not forcing WWE performers to change themselves, but to merely provide them with a platform to be themselves and become bigger stars.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is the founder of the WWE’s developmental brand NXT. The King Of Kings has been widely appreciated for his work nurturing talent down in NXT. In inside circles, he is fondly referred to as this generation's Paul Heyman because of his ability to cater to a cult audience.

The heart of the matter:

On the topic of WWE’s biggest competitor, Triple H stated:

“When you say, 'What's the No. 2 promotion?' and 'WWE doesn't have a promotion knocking on its door and pushing them,'---Raw and SmackDown do---Raw and SmackDown have a promotion right on their tail pushing them to do more. That promotion is going to run a show on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, and it's called NXT.”

He added that NXT would set a bar on August 19, 2017, and that the main roster would have to step up to the bar at Summerslam. He implied that the pressure of the next generation weighed more heavily on the WWE Superstars than any other promotion.

Additionally, Triple H addressed NJPW possibly influencing WWE’s business decisions, alluding that the latter couldn't force the WWE to make changes to its product. He also explained that he wanted to give the new generation of WWE performers a platform to reach for the stars and headline Wrestlemania.

What’s next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III -- the event Triple H is promoting -- takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

The following day, the very same venue hosts the WWE’s biggest event of the summer — the much-awaited SummerSlam PPV.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Triple H here. NXT does keep the Superstars on the main roster on their toes.

However, what I disagree with is the point regarding NJPW. In my opinion, NJPW has a lot to offer, and WWE can certainly learn a lot from its Japanese counterpart.

