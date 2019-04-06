WWE News: Triple H reveals WWE's newest big signing before NXT Takeover: New York

Triple H had a surprise for WWE fans before NXT Takeover: New York

What's the story?

WWE has landed a huge signing, and the announcement comes just prior to WrestleMania 35.

Triple H has been a huge part of WWE's expansion on the global scale, signing some of the top Independent Superstars from around the world, and bringing them together in WWE.

Once WWE and the Independent Wrestling scene were not uttered in the same breath. The world has changed, and with it, so has WWE.

Triple H took to Twitter and made the reveal saying that KUSHIDA had joined WWE, and was coming to WWE NXT.

In case you didn't know...

Even before he was done with New Japan Pro Wrestling in January, there were rumours all over the internet that KUSHIDA would be joining WWE. These rumours started circulating soon after KUSHIDA had announced that he would be leaving the company when his contract ran out on the 31st of January.

KUSHIDA's last match before he left NJPW came against Hiroshi Tanahashi after a spectacular match. He had lost his Junior Heavyweight Title earlier in the month at WrestleKingdom 13.

KUSHIDA has a number of achievements to his name, having held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles twice, and won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament twice.

The heart of the matter

Triple H made the historic announcement hours before NXT Takeover: New York, as he said that they were making history even before the show had begun.

"We’re making history tonight… …and the show hasn’t even started. Welcome the internationally renowned KUSHIDA to NXT.”

The addition of KUSHIDA to the WWE NXT roster just before WrestleMania might be a good thing for WWE, as several NXT Superstars might be permanently shifting to the main roster.

What's next?

It is not known at this moment if KUSHIDA will be taking part in the NXT Takeover: New York in any way.

