WWE News: Triple H's advice to Stephen Amell before his SummerSlam 2015 match revealed

Triple H offered sound advice to the crossover star before SummerSlam 2015.

Triple H helped calm the nerves of the Arrow star!

What’s the story?

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed that Triple H helped to calm him down before his first and only professional wrestling match at SummerSlam 2015. Stephen's wrestling career is mostly associated with Cody Rhodes, having developed a unique work relationship with him through a variety of ventures over the years.

In case you didn’t know…

Stephen Amell briefly feuded with Cody Rhodes in mid-2015, culminating in a tag team match at SummerSlam between Amell & Neville vs. Stardust & Wade Barrett. Since then, Cody has also made appearances on Arrow. In the SI article, they both expressed gratitude for their friendship and complemented each others' work ethic.

The heart of the matter

While in the Gorilla' position before their tag match at SummerSlam 2015, Triple H approached Stephen Amell and offered this advice:

If you think you’re going too fast, slow down. When you’re sure you’re going too slow, then slow down some more. And when you’re positive you’re going too slow, then slow down some more.

The advice must have been helpful for Stephen because, during the match, he looked like he belonged. However, Amell recounted that his mouth went completely dry as soon as he walked out and he forgot how to enter the ring. He credited Cody for helping him in that match, stating that he believed it could not have been better.

The match was a standout contest on the second biggest wrestling card of WWE's calendar year. Amell even performed a crossbody off the top rope to the outside, setting up Neville's Red Arrow for the win.

After Stardust interrupted Amell during a Q&A at the 2016 Dallas Comic Con, it appeared that WWE had intentions for another in-ring encounter between them. A future match looked inevitable, yet never came to fruition.

What’s next?

Stephen Amell and Cody Rhodes continue a business relationship that spans beyond the wrestling and comic worlds thanks to a wine club called Nocking Point. The venture began in 2012 and currently has over 6,000 members through the United States, Canada, and the U.K. Cody only recently came on board with Nocking Point, introducing a white wine called "Dream" and a blood-red wine called "Nightmare."

Author’s take

Nothing was rushed in Amell's tag match and he did great. Hopefully, he has aspirations to return to the ring one day because he was rather good. If Cody ever talked Stephen into bringing the next chapter of their wrestling feud into Ring of Honor where he is now, it could generate some much-needed mainstream buzz for the promotion.

