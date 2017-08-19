WWE News: Triple H's involvement in Finn Balor's theme song revealed

The Game knows a thing or two about the importance of entrance music.

by Rohit Nath News 19 Aug 2017, 17:54 IST

Finn Balor and Triple H earlier this year at a live event

What's the story?

WWE music composers CFO$ were recently interviewed by Metalinjection.net, where they revealed The Game Triple H's personal involvement in the creation of Finn Balor's theme song.

In case you didn't know...

CFO$ are behind some of the most amazing tracks in WWE today, including Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks and much more.

CFO$ is a two-man group comprising of John Paul Alicastro and Michael Conrad Lauri. You can see a sneak peek of how Finn Balor's entrance music was made:

The heart of the matter

In the interview, CFO$ revealed how exactly Triple H was the mind behind Finn Balor's amazing theme song. (Quote transcription courtesy WrestlingInc):

As much as we'd like to take all the credit for Finn's entrance ourselves, we definitely can't. We had written the main riff and orchestral sections of the song and brought them to HHH and the music team for a brainstorming session while down at an NXT event in Florida. Given the uniqueness of Finn's character, we all knew his theme needed something special to make it fit him properly. Luckily, HHH had the whole thing mapped out in his head – from the long, moody entrance of the demon – to the choir erupting during the breaks in the orchestra, giving the crowd that perfect moment to throw their arms up and scream. It's no wonder this one went on to become a fan favorite.

It's clear that Triple H had huge plans for Balor from the start. As we have seen in past NXT Takeovers and at SummerSlam last year, Finn Balor's Demon entrances can be unique and special, with a lot of effort put into the production and visuals.

Apart from just the Demon entrance, his general entrance also stands out among the others, especially when he raises his arms and arenas of thousands and thousands of people raise their arms at the same time. It's not just about that, but the music helps Finn Balor's natural aura which connects with the crowds so much.

What's next?

CFO$ will continue to make their brilliant theme songs, even if they've been off with a couple of the recent themes(Big Cass and Jason Jordan).

Maybe Adam Cole will have an amazing theme song when he eventually comes, which we all know is very soon.

Author's take

It's awesome that Triple H is so hands on even with aspects of a superstar such as the music. You know for a fact that he paid special attention to Balor's theme because he's aware of the potential that The Demon King has.

It's a good thing that Triple H was hands on in Balor's music, and it wouldn't surprise me if he were hands on for the bigger stars such as Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura, to name a few.

