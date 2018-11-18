WWE News: Triple H says Johnny Gargano makes things dangerous for the NXT roster

What's the story?

"The Game" Triple H wasted no time in calling out NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, talking about Gargano's new found attitude and how it may affect the rest of the NXT locker room.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Gargano turned heel and was responsible for the backstage assault on former NXT Champion Aleister Black that put Aleister on the shelf for over a month and a half.

Gargano revealed to Aleister Black, William Regal and the rest of the WWE Universe his intentions for taking out Aleister Black in order to get another shot at Tommaso Ciampa and the NXT Championship. He has completely undergone a change of attitude and is considered to be very dangerous, in and out of the ring.

Johnny Gargano took on Aleister Black tonight at NXT TakeOver: War Games II, failing to defeat Aleister Black as he fell victim to not one but two Black Masses.

The heart of the matter

During a post-show interview with WWE Chief Operating Officer (COO) Triple H, "The King of Kings" made a bold statement that Johnny Gargano is a danger to the rest of the NXT locker room. Claiming there were a few times where it appeared Gargano had completely snapped and lost his mind. (HT: Ringsidenews)

“His hero role hasn’t been panning out for him for a long time. I don’t know where this is going to put him and a guy that’s spiraling down and out of control. I don’t think we’ve seen him hit bottom yet. I wouldn’t want to be the rest of the roster with Johnny Gargano.”

The Cerebral Assassin continued, saying:

“He’s a smaller guy and he’s a bit of an underdog, but he has a dark side and when that dark side comes out he is a pit bull and if we haven’t seen that true full side of Johnny Gargano then when we do it’s going to be something different.”

What's next?

In spite of the loss to Aleister Black tonight at NXT TakeOver, one can presume the feud between Black and Gargano is far from over.