WWE News: Triple H says top NXT Superstar is hard to control

WWE EVP Triple H recently went live with Cathy Kelley on Facebook and Youtube, after the TakeOver: Toronto 2019 event. The Game talked in brief about the brawl between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain and added that it's hard to tell Riddle not to do anything.

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: Toronto event was a stacked card from top to bottom, as usually is the case with these shows. Mere days ago, Killian Dain attacked Matt Riddle on a recent episode of NXT, blindsiding him while he was making his entrance.

Tonight, Riddle came out through the crowd and hit the ring. He proceeded to challenge Dain to a match, which prompted the latter to charge through the crowd and kick off a brawl with Riddle.

Similar to what happened on NXT, Dain managed to get the best of Riddle, as officials desperately tried to separate the two Superstars. The brawl was far from over though, as Riddle chased Dain up the ramp and hit him with a bunch of moves, including the Superman Punch. The brawl came to an end when Dain jumped off the stage, carrying Riddle on his back, through a pair of tables.

Triple H opened up on what happened between Dain and Riddle on the show and stated that Riddle showed anything could happen in NXT.

You know, anything can happen, and with a guy like Matt Riddle... first of all, Matt Riddle will say anything, Matt Riddle will do anything. It's tough to tell him not to do anything. So, Matt Riddle walking out from the back, without any of us knowing he will call Killian Dain.

Riddle and Dain are certainly not done with each other, and NXT fans can expect an explosive battle in the near future.