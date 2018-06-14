WWE News: Triple H sees UK star as future WWE World Champion

Big things could be ahead, in the future of Pete Dunne.

The current WWE UK Champion has a big fan in Triple H

What's the story?

In a pre-Takeover conference call, Triple H answered questions on both NXT and the WWE UK division and The Game was full of praise for one particular British superstar. Pete Dunne has seemingly had a big fan in Hunter for a while now with the Bruiserweight being featured front and centre during the build-up to the first United Kingdom Championship Tournament, he was many people's favourite to win it but ended up losing in the final to Tyler Bate.

Dunne has held the UK title for over a year now

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne has held the WWE United Kingdom Championship since NXT Takeover: Chicago in May last year when he won it in a WWE Match of the Year winner against Tyler Bate, a rematch of the tournament's final from earlier in the year.

The heart of the matter

When questioned about who from the UK wrestling scene could be the company's next world champion, Triple H said: "If I had to pick one guy, it would be Pete," before going on to say that he's impressed by Dunne's ability to bring back an old wrestling style whilst performing it in a modern fashion.

The 14-time world champion then went on to praise the level of UK talent in the division as a whole.

With Hunter taking up more responsibility within the WWE management and creative, it appears entirely possible that we could see more in future from the likes of Dunne and the UK roster. Talks revolving around a potential UK show of their own would be a significant step forward and with the recent announcement of Johnny Saint as the new GM of the UK brand, it seems we're edging closer towards that becoming a reality.

What's next?

Dunne will be defending his WWE UK title against the winner of this year's UK Championship Tournament next week, set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. We will see whether the Bruiserweight can maintain his lengthy reign as current champion ongoing.

One thing is for certain - win or lose next week, Triple H still has big plans ahead for Pete Dunne. We can also expect some kind of announcement for the future of the UK brand at the London shows next week.

Do you agree with Triple H's opinion of Pete Dunne? Where do you think the UK brand is now headed? Let us know in the comment section down below...