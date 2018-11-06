WWE News: Triple H Shows Off His Crown Jewel Injury (Graphic Image)

The Game was badly injured at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Triple H is a solider. Even though he suffered an unfortunate pectoral injury during his match at Crown Jewel, he managed to finish it and even pick up a win for his team.

It is estimated that the surgery he requires to repair the injury will keep him out of WrestleMania 35, where he was allegedly going to be facing Batista in a match set up at SmackDown 1000. Triple H posted a picture of his injury on social media recently.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H is considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars in the company's history. Following his illustrious career, the man has also transitioned into a backstage role where he is currently in charge of the NXT brand.

Triple H does get into the ring, time and again, for a special performance or two. He was most recently in a match against the Brothers of Destruction, teaming up with Shawn Michaels. Sadly, he was injured during the course of the match.

The heart of the matter

We all knew that Triple H got injured during the course of the match, but we did not know just how serious it was until the reports emerged. Triple H recently posted a picture of his injury and I must warn you, it is extremely graphic.

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

It does seem like it will be a while before Triple H is back in the ring again. Of course, the Triple H vs. Batista match may be called off as a result of this injury, and that is a real shame. Maybe the match can still happen down the line, if the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia wills it...

What's next?

I suppose rest and recovery will be in store for Triple H. One hopes that he comes back sooner, rather than later. One wonders if he can fulfill his office obligations with this injury.

Please send your best wishes to Triple H for a speedy recovery, in the comments.