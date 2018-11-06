×
WWE News: Triple H Shows Off His Crown Jewel Injury (Graphic Image)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
454   //    06 Nov 2018, 11:32 IST

The Game was badly injured at Crown Jewel
The Game was badly injured at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Triple H is a solider. Even though he suffered an unfortunate pectoral injury during his match at Crown Jewel, he managed to finish it and even pick up a win for his team.

It is estimated that the surgery he requires to repair the injury will keep him out of WrestleMania 35, where he was allegedly going to be facing Batista in a match set up at SmackDown 1000. Triple H posted a picture of his injury on social media recently.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H is considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars in the company's history. Following his illustrious career, the man has also transitioned into a backstage role where he is currently in charge of the NXT brand.

Triple H does get into the ring, time and again, for a special performance or two. He was most recently in a match against the Brothers of Destruction, teaming up with Shawn Michaels. Sadly, he was injured during the course of the match.

The heart of the matter

We all knew that Triple H got injured during the course of the match, but we did not know just how serious it was until the reports emerged. Triple H recently posted a picture of his injury and I must warn you, it is extremely graphic.

It does seem like it will be a while before Triple H is back in the ring again. Of course, the Triple H vs. Batista match may be called off as a result of this injury, and that is a real shame. Maybe the match can still happen down the line, if the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia wills it...

What's next?

I suppose rest and recovery will be in store for Triple H. One hopes that he comes back sooner, rather than later. One wonders if he can fulfill his office obligations with this injury.

Please send your best wishes to Triple H for a speedy recovery, in the comments.


Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
