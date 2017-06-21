WWE News: Triple H talks about James Ellsworth winning the Money In The Bank briefcase for Carmella

Triple H jokes about James Ellsworth, talks about the latter winning the match for Carmella; points out WWE's work in Women's Wrestling.

Triple H isn’t particularly pleased with Ellsworth retrieving the briefcase for Carmella.

What’s the story?

Triple H recently spoke to Sky Sports on various topics, with one of them being James Ellsworth retrieving the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase for Carmella.

The King of Kings joked about not being sure, as of yet, whether Ellsworth is a man. However, that wasn’t before he asserted that although he wasn’t present at the Money In The Bank PPV, Ellsworth retrieving the prestigious briefcase for Carmella doesn’t seem right.

Furthermore, HHH also went on to elucidate about the female athletes being treated on par with the men, besides stating that the WWE are at the forefront with regard to promoting women and that the company intends to give them an opportunity to shine in a way that they never have before.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE recently hosted its very first Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the SmackDown-exclusive Money In The Bank PPV this past Sunday.

Highly accomplished female WWE Superstars, such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella competed in the aforementioned matchup, however, the coveted briefcase would be retrieved by a man ergo James Ellsworth who handed it down to Carmella.

The heart of the matter

The finishing sequence of the aforementioned matchup has apparently received widespread criticism for the WWE booking a man to retrieve the prized briefcase in the very first Women’s MITB matchup.

Triple H noted that although he feels the ending doesn’t sound right, so to speak, he does feel that Women’s Wrestling as a whole is better today than it was a few years back:

“He did grab the briefcase and hand it down to Carmella. We are entertainment, but the thing that I don't want to get passed up in this situation is that the women are being given that opportunity just like the men, and that is what this is really about. The entertainment component aside, to treat these women like the athletes that they are - and in some ways have always been - I think you're seeing that in the world.”

Finally, the Game went on to talk about how women are now being perceived as better athletes than their male counterparts:

“I think the world is finally coming to terms that women are as great - sometimes better athletes - than men and deserve that same platform to showcase what they do as the men do. Most times, they knock it out of the park and the world is coming to a position now where they appreciate that every bit as much as the men's competitions.”

What’s next?

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has promised strict action upon his return to the show this week. Fans can expect Carmella and James Ellsworth to be the focal point of this week’s episode of SD Live.

Author’s take

Fans and critics have panned the finish of the aforementioned matchup, and rightfully so. In my opinion, the WWE dropped the ball big time by having a man unhook the briefcase from atop. Here’s hoping they do us fans some good and right their wrongs in the weeks to come on SmackDown.

