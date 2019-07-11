WWE News: Triple H teases match between Brock Lesnar and UFC Champion

Triple H and Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

At the ESPY Awards yesterday, WWE EVP Triple H and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier were interviewed together, which led to a rather interesting conversation.

Cormier stated that he might follow Brock Lesnar to WWE, to which The Game responded by saying that it's not too late.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Brock Lesnar was seen confronting UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, immediately after his fight. The altercation resulted in fans speculating on a possible future battle between these two heavyweights but nothing came of it. Recently, UFC President Dana White stated that the fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier might not take place.

That fight isn’t even in the works. That fight might not even happen first.

The statement was met with a loud negative reaction from the fans in attendance at the State Farm Arena. Soon after, it was reported that Lesnar had turned down an offer from UFC, and the rumors of the supposed fight died down.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's ESPY awards saw Roman Reigns win the award for best WWE moment. WWE EVP Triple H was in attendance at the ceremony and was seen giving an interview alongside Daniel Cormier.

Cormier said that he was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar but Triple H and Stephanie took him away and that he might "follow him over there."

You can watch the video by clicking HERE.

What's next?

Cormier vs Lesnar might never happen inside the octagon, but Triple H's offer has certainly left a possibility open for this match to happen inside the squared circle.

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier come to WWE somewhere down the line to fight Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section!