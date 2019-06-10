WWE News: Triple H to team with legendary faction in his next WWE match

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.03K // 10 Jun 2019, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H's next match has been announced

What's the story?

Triple H will team up with a legendary faction for the first time when WWE holds a live event in Tokyo, Japan on June 28.

In case you didn't know…

As well as his roles behind the scenes in NXT and WWE, Triple H still competes in 3-4 matches per year.

“The King of Kings” suffered a torn pectoral muscle during his final match of 2018 – D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel – but he recovered in time to defeat Batista in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 35.

His most recent in-ring appearance came at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he lost against former Evolution colleague Randy Orton in an encounter which many people viewed as the best match of the night.

Given that he has such an important off-screen role in WWE, the 14-time world champion gave a vague answer to WWE.com when he was asked after Super ShowDown about when we could see him compete again.

“At this point, the opportunities to stand in front of this crowd, when they happen, are few and far between but mean a lot. I’ll take them one at a time, we’ll see.”

The heart of the matter

Shortly after Super ShowDown, WWE Japan advertised that Triple H would be making an appearance at the Tokyo show later this month.

It has now been confirmed that he is set to join forces with former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to face the heel quartet of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin & Samoa Joe in a 4-on-4 tag team match.

“The Game” has participated in matches alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a makeshift member of The Shield at past live events, but this will be the first time he has ever teamed with Styles and The Club.

Advertisement

What's next?

On-screen, we can expect to see Triple H make decisions as part of WWE’s four-person authority system on Raw and SmackDown Live in the next few weeks. Off-screen, he will be focused on continuing to make NXT a success ahead of TakeOver: Toronto on August 10.