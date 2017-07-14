WWE News: Triple H Unveils Logo And Stage Setup For Mae Young Classic

What’s the story?

Following in the tradition of the Cruiserweight Classic and the WWE UK Championship Tournament, WWE presented all of the competitors for this August’s Mae Young Classic. 32 women wrestlers from around the world will compete, with the winner being crowned... well, we don’t know for sure yet. Still, today we not only were introduced to the competitors of the tournament but also the logo.

In case you didn’t know

It wasn’t long after the successful Cruiserweight Classic that rumors began to spread that WWE was planning on a similar tournament, but with women wresters. On April 1st, during WrestleMania Week in Orlando, WWE formally announced a women’s tournament for the upcoming summer. Then, on May 23rd, it was given a name – The Mae Young Classic. While most fans today remember Mae Young from her comedic antics during WWE’s Attitude Era, she was actually a very skilled and popular wrestler for the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1940s and 50s.

The heart of the matter

Before the presentation of participants at Full Sail University, Triple H took to Twitter to unveil the tournament’s logo.

For many it was only a dream...

...today we make it a reality. #MaeYoungClassic @WWE pic.twitter.com/7EKcxDLkTN — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

Then, like the previous tournaments on WWE Network, all 32 wrestlers were presented:

What’s next?

While the tournament won’t actually air until August 28th (with a Bracketology special airing after SummerSlam), the matches are being taped today and tomorrow at Full Sail University.

Author’s take

If this tournament is the same high quality production as the last two tournaments were, the Mae Young Classic should not only be a great time for wrestling fans, but also a great boost for women wrestlers all over the world. If I had my druthers, I would have liked to see some more competitors outside of the USA. Of course, I’d also like to have free ringside tickets to WrestleMania every year for the rest of my life, too, so.... you know. I’m still excited.