WWE News: Triple H wants Motorhead in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Triple H with Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister.

WWE COO Triple H put out a tweet asking people to help induct legendary heavy metal band Motorhead into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He wrote a few words in support of Motorhead and provided a link, which upon clicking will take fans to a site where they can cast their votes for the band.

For over 40 years, @myMotorhead toured the world and played louder, partied harder, and rocked audiences worldwide. It’s only fitting they take their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Let’s make it happen. https://t.co/TewhvuXZnh pic.twitter.com/iP8MjVYYCF — Triple H (@TripleH) October 17, 2019

Motorhead's association with Triple H and WWE

These days, Triple H wrestles only on special occasions but back in his prime, The Game was a force to be reckoned with and is credited as one of the key figures who helped kickstart the famous Attitude Era in the late nineties. The fourteen-time World Champion was inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame as a part of the popular and influential faction D- Generation X, which he co-founded along with fellow Hall of Famer and good friend Shawn Micheals.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who now primarily works as WWE's Executive VP of Talent, Live Events and Creative and is the senior producer of WWE NXT was close friends with Lemmy Kilmister, the frontman of Motorhead. The band also created a lot of music for The Game, which he used as his entrance themes in his decade long WWE career.

Motorhead performed the music for Triple H's long-standing entrance theme "The Game" which he has been using since 2001, and also performed it live for him during his entrance at WrestleMania X-Seven and WrestleMania 21. They performed the entrance music for Triple H's villainous faction Evolution titled "Line in the Sand".

In addition to that, they also performed a new theme for him titled "King of Kings" which Triple H debuted at WrestleMania 22. Triple H was also one of the many celebrities that spoke on Lemmy's funeral.

